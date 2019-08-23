EIDSON — A photo of an man allegedly pointing a gun at his wife’s head that was sent by the mother to her son last Friday resulted in a manhunt in the Little Pumpkin Valley and Clinch Valley communities.
According to a report filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Sgt. Bobby Moffitt, he was dispatched on Aug. 16, 2019 to speak with the son of James Paul Greene, 51, of Eidson, in reference to a possible domestic incident that had taken place between his parents.
According to Moffitt, the son said had received a picture, with no explanation, from his father’s cell phone of Mr. Greene pointing a handgun at Mrs. Greene’s head.
The son told Moffitt that he had made numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact both his father and mother.
“Responding deputies were unable to make contact with either at the residence,” Moffitt’s report states.
Using digital technology, law enforcement officers had their cell phones “pinged”, or located on a map, and deputies began looking in those areas for the two.
James Greene was located some time later on Clinch Valley Road and told deputies that he and his wife were having marital problems.
“James further stated that they had had an argument the evening prior and that she (Mrs. Greene) had left and he has not had any further contact with her,” the report states. “James stated he had (Mrs. Greene’s) phone and she had his. When asked about the picture showing him pointing a handgun at (Mrs. Greene’s) head, James stated it was him and he did take it, but did not send it to anyone.”
Later, when deputies were able to locate Mrs. Greene, she stated that she had James’ phone, found the photo, and had sent it to her son, adding that she “is in fear of her life and believes James will kill her”.
James Greene was charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking.
Mrs. Greene was referred to obtain an order of protection.
