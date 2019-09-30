CHUCKEY — Five of the nation’s top Southern Gospel groups will be singing at the 42nd Annual Song Revival, to be held Oct. 7-11 at 7 p.m. nightly, at Casi Full Gospel Church, located at 370 Cassi Road (Just off Hwy. 107) in Chuckey.
The featured groups are:
Monday, Oct. 7 – The Inspirations;
Tuesday, Oct. 8 – The Hoppers;
Wednesday, Oct. 9 – The Chuck Wagon Gang;
Thursday, Oct. 10 – Gold City; and,
Friday, Oct. 11 – The Primitive Quartet.
There is no admission fee and no tickets are required, but freewill offerings will be received nightly.
For more information, readers may call 423-257-5628 or 423-638-3121.
Due to copyright laws, NO VIDEO TAPING will be allowed.
