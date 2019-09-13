MOUNT CARMEL — In light of Oak Grove Baptist Church’s 150th anniversary, which the Review reported in 150 YEARS: Oak Grove Baptist Church Celebrates milestone anniversary, which can be found elsewhere in this issue, one church member shared her story, explaining how mission work has impacted her life.
As Oak Grove senior pastor Todd Haley told the Review, “missions has always been a big part of what this church does. This church, over the years, has been one of the top 10 percent of givers towards mission projects in the state of Tennessee in the Tennessee Baptist Convention. We don’t want to just talk about the love of Christ, we want to live it out.”
This statement is especially true for Donna Herron, who has been a member of Oak Grove since 2010 though she has been involved with the Shoebox Ministry for more than 25 years.
As part of the Shoebox Ministry, through which the church partners with Rev. Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse, Herron has already made 50 t-shirt purses this year. She told the Review that her original goal was only to make 25. She also makes necklaces and bracelets.
“I found a tote that had beads and things in it that I had bought at an auction for my granddaughter, and it’s been in their attic for several years,” she said. “So, we dug that out, and I have made 150 necklaces and 150 bracelets this year.”
Each of the shoeboxes filled through the ministry is shipped to needy children around the world. Herron explained that the church’s goal was to fill 250 boxes, with half for boys and half for girls. Every box includes school supplies and hygiene items along with other gifts the church members think children might enjoy.
The items within the boxes must follow a strict set of guidelines, though, as they may be shipped long distances. The Samaritan’s Purse lists those guidelines on their website, which can be found at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/.
Each box is then shipped to a centralized location where volunteers unpack the boxes, make sure each item adheres to the above guidelines and re-pack the box with only the correct items.
“There are several people from our church who have gone there to work,” Herron said. “I haven’t gotten to go yet, but I want to!”
Contributing to these ministries has helped Herron through some difficult times.
Herron recently had a total knee replacement on top of other frustrating health problems. At the same time, she has also been caring for her sick brother. This all comes after her husband has also been recovering from several health problems.
“That’s why I’ve got so many (purses and jewelry) made because I’ve been trying to keep my hands busy and my mind occupied,” she said. “But I just thank God for my church family because they’ve prayed for me. My husband, my daughter, my son-in-law and my granddaughter have helped take care of me and helped with my brother.”
She also noted that she is not the only one who has contributed to mission work at Oak Grove.
“I work with a lot of Godly women, and I’m just one part of the team,” she said. “It takes a lot of work to do this mission. I just want people to know how blessed we are as a country.”
