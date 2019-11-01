CHURCH HILL — The competition was stiff, but the Church Hill Senior Center’s Golden Nuggets certainly held their own in last week’s state Brain Games competition, emerging as second-place winners.
As the Review previously reported, the Golden Nuggets won the district and regional competitions to become one of the top three teams in the state and secure their first trip to the state-wide competition.
This year’s state competition was held in Nashville and featured the Golden Nuggets representing East Tennessee, Lawrence County’s Aged to Perfection representing Middle Tennessee and Chester County’s Challengers representing West Tennessee.
The Golden Nuggets were actually the only team of the three who hadn’t been to the state competition before.
In the end, it was a close game. Chester County came out on top with 127 points, the Golden Nuggets in second place with 117 points and Lawrence County in third place with 113 points.
“It was a very intense competition,” team member Vera Spradlin told the Review. “But the other teams were very friendly, and we had a really good competition with them.”
Each team also won a monetary prize to put towards improving their senior center, with the Golden Nuggets receiving $1,000.
“I thought it went really well,” said coach and CHSC Director Tammy Bentley. “I thought they did a wonderful job coming in second place.”
How does it work?
“It’s a trivia contest with four rounds of five questions each,” team member Evelyn Shrout, told the Review a few days before the competition. “It’s sort of like Jeopardy — we never know what the questions are going to be about. They kind of start out easy and then, the further along you go, the harder they get.”
The Golden Nuggets’ team consists of Shrout, who is a retired History teacher; Spradlin, who is a retired nurse; Anna Long, who is a retired office worker; and Carol Hunt, who serves as team’s alternate.
As Shrout previously told the Review, each member of the team has a different area of expertise with Shrout’s focus on history and Presidential Trivia, Spradlin’s focus on medical knowledge, and Long’s focus on movies and TV trivia.
The questions were “interesting”
“The questions were interesting to say the least,” Spradlin told the Review with a laugh. “Some of them were about things that we had studied, and other were just different. Of course, we had no inkling about what the categories would be.”
Spradlin recounted some of the most notable questions:
• What is a piebald horse?
• What is the largest island in the Canary Island chain?
• What sort of animal is a porgy?
• How many members are there in the British Parliament?
• What is the term for a master glass-blower?
Next year?Spradlin explained that the Golden Nuggets will take a few weeks’ break to relax and enjoy the upcoming holidays before resuming their bi-weekly practice sessions.
She also encouraged other seniors to take part in their local senior center’s team, whether it be on a competitive basis or only for fun. She also asked to publicly thank Kathy Whitaker and Teresa Sutphin with FTAAAD (First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability) “for their support in the brain games competition.”
In regard to whether or not the Golden Nuggets will make it to the state competition next year, Spradlin explained with a laugh that “that remains to be seen.”
“The competition is pretty stiff,” she said. “But, I believe that we will try for the state competition again next year as long as we all stay healthy.”
To watch a video of the competition, check out the Rogersville Review’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheRogersvilleReview/.
