ROGERSVILLE — A Sneedville woman who wandered out of a wooded area near Rogersville and claimed to be in distress from a four-wheeler accident with her husband two days before, ended up being charged with public intoxication and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail.
A report filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Rodriguez said that about 12:23 p.m. on April 17, 2020, he was dispatched to an address on Marlowe Road in reference to a female who had walked out of a wooded area and told the resident there that she and her husband had been involved in an ATV accident two days earlier.
When Rodriguez arrived at the location, he found the woman, identified as Mikaela Ann Trent Pruitt, of Lutherville Road, Sneedville, seated in a lawn chair with her hands on her forehead.
A Hawkins Co. EMS ambulance was called to the scene, checked the woman, and determined that she had no injuries, Dep. Rodriguez wrote in his report. EMS did, however, advise the officer that the woman “appeared to be on drugs”.
Rodriguez contacted authorities in Hancock Co. who relayed that they had had “numerous encounters” with Pruitt for meth-related public intoxication incidents.
When asked if she had taken any drugs, Pruitt said, “no, I can’t remember,” Rodriguez stated. She also told the officer, when asked, that her drug of choice was “meth”.
When Hancock County authorities went to her home on Lutherville Road and spoke to a family member, he advised them that she had not been in an ATV accident and had not been with the man whose name she gave as her husband “for years”.
The woman was disoriented and Hawkins County authorities could not validate any of the stories she told them, Rodriguez’ report states.
An April 20, 2020 arraignment date was set for Pruitt in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court.
