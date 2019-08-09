ROGERSVILLE — The High Lonesome Senate, Walters State Community College’s multi-talented bluegrass band, performed (for the second consecutive year) on Aug. 1, 2019, at The Rogersville Review’s annual Best of the Best / Readers Choice Awards dinner. Pictured, left to right, are band members Riley Denton, of Jefferson City, on banjo and dobro; Laree McMurray, of Church Hill, on fiddle and vocals; Ryan Henard, of Rogersville, on mandolin and vocals; and WSCC Instructor Chippy McLain, of Rogersville, on guitar and vocals. Shown in the accompanying photo is High Lonesome Senate’s bass player, Alex Greene, of Sneedville. McLain said that he is always searching for bluegrass players and singers for the program and anyone interested may contact him by phone at 423-585-6956 or by email at Chippy.McLain@ws.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.