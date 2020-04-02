SNEEDVILLE — Ruth Johnson, age 74, of Sneedville, passed away March 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elisha and Naomi Greene; husband, Dayton Johnson; son, Jason Johnson; brothers, Ralph Greene and Billy Greene; sister, Rosie Clear.
Survivors include her son, Tony (Kathy) Johnson, of Sneedville; granddaughter, Amanda (Payton) Helton, of Sneedville; great-grandson, Nathan Helton, of Sneedville; brother, R.C. “Pete” (June) Greene, of Sneedville; sister; Ruby (Carlos) Bumanglag, of Springfield, VA, and several nieces and nephews.
At the family’s request, no public service is planned.
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville is in charge of the arrangements
