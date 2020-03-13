KINGSPORT — When the Make-A-Wish Foundation asked Lucas Kinley what he most wished for, he said he wanted to be a superhero and save his city, the City of Kingsport.
Now, the city is helping his wish come true.
On March 19, Lucas will be flying into the Tri-Cities Airport, where city officials will greet him and ask for his help to save the city. He’ll be teaming up with the Fire Department, Pal’s Sudden Service, and the Police Department to complete his missions. After saving the day, he’ll have a big superhero party at the Kingsport Carousel with family and friends.
Once Lucas has saved the city, the public is invited to come to the Kingsport Chamber around 2:30 p.m. as the Mayor makes a proclamation honoring Lucas’s big day.
On March 20, there will be a parade to celebrate his success, starting at the Kingsport Police Station parking lot on Clay Street at 11 a.m. The public is invited to come line the streets for the parade (Clay Street and Press Street) and cheer for Lucas. You can even come dressed as your favorite superhero to show your support.
After the parade, Lucas will be at the Chamber to sign autographs and take pictures with super fans and the grateful citizens he has saved.
It is truly inspiring to see a young boy like Lucas, who has faced so much hardship, want to spend his time helping others and saving his hometown. Lucas and his family will have an amazing day celebrating just how special he is, and Kingsport is happy to celebrate with them. Please come out to support Lucas Kinley on March 19 and 20 to help bring a smile to Kingsport’s favorite superhero.
