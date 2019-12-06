SNEEDVILLE — Kenneth (Kenny) Dwayne Mahan, born April 16, 1947, of Sneedville, went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2019, at the age of 72.
He professed his faith and was saved at a young age. He was a lifetime member of Stony Gap Missionary Baptist Church. He lived in the Stony Gap community all his life and loved to farm and raise his garden. He worked as a truck driver and was a member of the Masons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Edna Mahan, of Rogersville, and Emory Mahan, of Oak Ridge; and sisters, Carolyn Stapleton, of Dunlap, IL, and Anna Lou Minor, of Sneedville.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Seal Mahan, of Sneedville;
brothers, Allen Mahan, of Sneedville, Paul Mahan and wife, Betty, of Bean Station, Dowell Mahan and wife, Pat, of Sneedville, and Blake Mahan and wife, Anna, of Surgoinsville; sisters, Dorothy Seal, of Sneedville, and Rebecca Mahan, of Sneedville; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Stony Gap Baptist Church with Rev. Howard Johnson, Rev. Lyn Mahan and Rev. J.B. Buttry, officiating.
Special music was provided by the Stony Gap Quartet.
Internment followed in Greene-Minor Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Jerry Hopkins, Andrew Mahan, Matthew Mahan, Max Minor, Jacob Seal and Michael Smith.
The family received friends from 6 to 9 p.m., on Monday, November 25, at Stony Gap Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.