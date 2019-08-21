ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville’s American Legion Post #21 is gearing up to celebrate its 100th anniversary later this month.
Commanders of the post listed below, and the year(s) they served are those for which the Post does not have a photo to display. Any relative or friend who may have an 8x10 photo suitable for framing, or a photo that can be scanned and made into an 8x10 print, is asked to contact Dennis Elkins, Commander, at 423-235-1165, as soon as possible.
P.M. Lyons, 1933;
Homer Ross, 1945;
D.G. Graham, 1951;
George W. Rogers, 1953;
J. Edgar Hyder, 1955;
Vernon Berry, 1961;
Joe P. Hughes, 1962-1963;
Ralph Marshall, 1974;
Robert H. Bowery, 1975;
William J. Kirk, 1976-1977;
Leary C. Short, 1978;
William L. Brooks, 1979;
William C. Reeves, 1980-1983; and,
Kenneth Collier, 2011-2012.
