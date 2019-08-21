ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville’s American Legion Post #21 is gearing up to celebrate its 100th anniversary later this month.

Commanders of the post listed below, and the year(s) they served are those for which the Post does not have a photo to display. Any relative or friend who may have an 8x10 photo suitable for framing, or a photo that can be scanned and made into an 8x10 print, is asked to contact Dennis Elkins, Commander, at 423-235-1165, as soon as possible.

P.M. Lyons, 1933;

Homer Ross, 1945;

D.G. Graham, 1951;

George W. Rogers, 1953;

J. Edgar Hyder, 1955;

Vernon Berry, 1961;

Joe P. Hughes, 1962-1963;

Ralph Marshall, 1974;

Robert H. Bowery, 1975;

William J. Kirk, 1976-1977;

Leary C. Short, 1978;

William L. Brooks, 1979;

William C. Reeves, 1980-1983; and,

Kenneth Collier, 2011-2012.

Tags