Director of Schools Matt Hixson announced on Tuesday morning that all Hawkins Co. School sites will be closed on Friday, Jan. 31 due to illness.
Hixson released the following message: “Although we have maintained nearly 92% or better student attendance since the Christmas break, we are now seeing several school sites dropping to nearly 80%. We are also seeing many of our hard-working and dedicated teachers, staff and bus drivers affected by both the flu and stomach viruses at this time. Our staff will use Friday, January 31 to thoroughly clean and disinfect all classrooms, common areas, cafeterias and buses. Parents, please make use of the day and long weekend to allow students to rest and regain some strength while at home. School site staff, please rest and prepare for next week. I appreciate everyone’s patience as we have monitored student and staff attendance rates and have collaborated with health professionals.”
This message comes after several months of administrators closely monitoring attendance rates at all school sites. As students started back to school in January, administrators even sent home a ‘flu guide’ from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). Many county school nurses also have prepared separate holding facilities for any student exhibiting flu-like symptoms. For older students, masks are provided.
This continues to be some of the highest volumes of flu that our region has experienced in recent years.
