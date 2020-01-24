SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Commission last week agreed to provide funding for local AEMT Albert Marion, with the Hancock Co. EMS/Ambulance Service, to further his education to become a paramedic.
A second AEMT — Dakota Gibson — is also planning to attend Paramedic school but his expenses will be covered through grants, scholarships or other financial aid.
“This is becoming a tough occupation to keep people in,” Mayor Thomas Harrison said in introducing the matter at the Jan. 13, 2020, meeting. “There is a shortage (of paramedics) all over the state and the nation, and we have two young men who are interested in going to paramedic school in August.”
The school requires about one year to complete, he said.
Harrison said that because it is becoming so difficult to attract qualified people to small, rural counties, the fact that two local men are interested in furthering their education in that field and to serve locally means a great deal to Hancock County, and asked that the Commission consider providing whatever funding it deemed appropriate through some type of contractual agreement.
A meeting was held at the EMS base earlier in the day on Monday to discuss possibilities with members of the ambulance crew, Harrison said.
The total cost for three semesters of paramedic school will cost in the neighborhood of $10,000, including meals.
In exchange for the county’s help, the EMS employee, once he becomes a paramedic, must agree to remain and work for the local ambulance service for a period of three years.
“This way, we can know that we have a paramedic in the county for our folks in the future,” Harrison said. “I just wanted to open that up for your consideration.”
The Mayor said the county currently offers similar assistance for CNAs (certified nursing assistants).
The paramedic-in-training would continue to work full-time at the ambulance service while attending school, with the understanding that his work hours would have to be scheduled with the schooling in mind.
“Our young people are going away from our county, fast, and we have an aging population,” Harrison commented. “We’ve got to do something to keep our young people here.”
If the paramedic candidate chose to leave the EMS’ employment before the end of the three-year contract, he would have to repay a proportional amount of whatever money the county provided toward furthering his education.
Paramedic school begins Aug. 7, it was stated, which means that any financial help would have to be budgeted in the EMS budget for FY 20-21, which begins July 1.
After more discussion, the board agreed to fund the training, in the upcoming fiscal year, with the employee getting a personal student loan and then submitting documentation to the EMS and Commission for reimbursement at the end of each semester.
“This will be a prototype,” Harrison said. “We’ll see how it works and go from there. We’ve got to be creative to keep people here.”
In his monthly report, which the Commission also approved, EMS Director Joel Bowers said that from the end of July through December, 2019, the service responded to 1,438 calls, about 80 less than that period last year.
Revenue for that same period amounted to $410,897, with expenditures of $357,275.
“All of our trucks (ambulances) are in good working order,” Bowers reported.
