SNEEDVILLE — Extremely cold temperatures and snow-covered roads did not keep the Sneedville Board of Mayor and Aldermen from conducting business at their regularly scheduled meeting on November 12.
A rate change for special garbage pick-up was approved. The fee for dumpster delivery and pick from a residence will now be $50, however, if the dumpster needs emptying and returned to the residence, there is an additional $25 fee for each occurrence. Monthly sanitation customers will be charged a fee of $15 in addition to their monthly for special pick-up. Non-customers will be charged a fee of $25.
The board voted to award a bid to First Century Bank in the amount of $125,000 at a 3.45% fixed interest rate. Funds are for the matching funds to the grant received to repair Jones Road. The grant from the Emergency Watershed Protection Act through the Department of Agriculture was awarded in the amount of $387,750.
Jones Road was heavily damaged in the torrential rain and flooding that also caused portions of Highway 66 and Highway 70 to be closed for the better part of 2019.
A bid from First Century Bank in the amount of $95,000, also at the rate of 3.45% fixed interest, was also awarded by the BMA. The $95,000 is matching funds of a Community Development Block Grant and will be allocated to the next phase of the renovation of the town’s sewer system.
Resolutions to approve borrowing the funds for both projects will be presented to the BMA at December’s meeting.
Among other business, the BMA hired Patrick Collins to replace Jeremy Ware in the sanitation department and approved a $100 Christmas bonus for all town employees.
