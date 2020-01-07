Jan. 9
HAWKINS CO REPUBLICIAN WOMEN: Group will meet at 12 noon at Occasions on the Square. Be sure to attend and join for 2020.
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST at Price Public Community Center: Biscuits and coffee beginning at 6:00 a.m. Jerry Sullivan will have the program of Scripture, Devotion and Prayer beginning at 6:30 a.m.
ROAD COMMITTEE OF HAWKINS CO COMMISSION: Group will meet at 187 Shady Lane (Woodland Estates in Persia) at 4:00 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Jan. 10
JUBILEE SERIVCE at Rogersville Baptist Temple, beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Jan. 11
LISTENING HEARTS MOMS will gather at 10:00 a.m. at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 2717 Buffalo Trail, Morristown. For more information call 865-679-1351 or listeningheartsmoms@gmail.com.
Jan. 14
PARK BOARD MEETING in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
DAIBETES CLASS/SUPPORT GROUP: in the Fellowship Hall at Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd., Rogersville, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Humana nurse, Sarah Darling will lead the classes. If interested in this class, contact the office at 423-272-7311 or drop by at 110 Colonial Rd., Rogersville.
Jan. 16
BIRD-FRIENDLY GARDENING: at Kingsport Higher Education Center, 300 W. Market St., Kingsport, at 7:00 p.m. The program is free and the public is invited. Call 423-348-6572 or email sapsinfo@embarqmail.com.
Jan. 20
ROGERSVILLE GOVERNMENTAL OFFICES CLOSED in observance of Martin Luther King Day: Garbage pickup for Monday, Jan. 20 will be on Tuesday Jan. 21, please have garbage out by 7 a.m.
Jan. 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
THE HAKWINS CO COMMISSION’S BUDGET COMMITTEE: will meet in the meeting room of the Administration Building (County Mayor’s Office), at 2:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Jan. 28
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 18
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Feb. 25
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
March 14
ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DINNER CELEBRATION: hosted by St. Henry Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council. Menu includes hearty portion of corn beef and cabbage, meal includes salad, bread, drinks, and a dessert. Doors opening at 3 p.m. for take-out. Dine-in from 4-7 p.m. Cost for adults is $12, $6 for 5-10 years, and 4 and younger eat free. For take-out orders you may call in for pickup or stop in. For more information contact St. Henry Catholic Church at 423-272-6897 or call Bill Hewitt at 321-693-1548.
March 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
March 31
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
April 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
April 28
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
May 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIAN FIRST HORSE SHOW: at Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill, TN. Gates open at 3 pm, opening ceremony at 5 pm. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.