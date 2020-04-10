The Appalachian Chestnut Initiative is sorry to report to all those who signed up for chestnut seedlings, that we just received Notice Of Non-delivery.
We are experiencing dire circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic. We will keep on active file those who signed up and hope to be able to provide them to you later in the year or Spring 2021.
Schools hoping to grow chestnuts in the classroom will try again in Spring 2021, providing schools are back to normal.
God bless us all and God bless the USA!
Col. Tom Taylor
