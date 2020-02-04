ROGERSVILLE — A local couple whose pickup truck jumped a curb in the Hardee’s parking lot on Monday morning, crossed a parallel street (Park Blvd. Circle), jumped another curb, rolled down a steep hill and overturned, coming to rest against a power pole on the back side of the Food City property, were treated for non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
Gary W. Bradley, 62, and Lisa A. Bradley, 57, both of Bulls Gap, were able to free themselves from the vehicle.
They were transported by Hawkins Co. EMS to the ER of Ballad Health’s Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Draine’s report indicates that, around 10:43 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2020, Mr. Bradley was driving a 1995, F-150 pickup, into the Hardee’s parking lot on Park Boulevard.
The driver told officials that he hit the gas instead of the brake as he was pulling into a parking space.
Responding agencies/departments included the Rogersville Fire Department, Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad, Hawkins Co. EMS, Rogersville Police Department, Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Hawkins County EMA, and Holston Electric.
No citations were issued, according to Trooper Draine’s report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.