MORRISTOWN — Sixty-nine Walters State Community College students have been inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community college students.
Students will be honored with a online Zoom induction ceremony on April 22.
To be elgible for membership, students must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better after completely at least 12 college credit hours.
Students from counties served by The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle include:
Grainger County: Madisyn Stanley from Bean Station; Isabelle Stratton from Blaine; Frank Bowman of Rutledge; and Delaney Blankenship of Washburn.
Greene County: Jessica Fazio from Afton; Michael Pomroff of Chuckey; and Rachel Ball, Desiree Bly-Clancy, Brodie Cutshall, Jasmine Deyton, Erin Harris and Lourdes Pereira, all of Greeneville.
Hamblen County: Shelby Bell, Michelle Bonville, Sabrina Bowens, Alexis Everhart, Destiny Garrett, Kelsi Heck, Jania Hill, Candace Hurst, Shelby Masoner, Nicholas Noble, Taylor Pierce, Jordon Rodriguez, Jonathan Shell, Mikayla Still and Nate Wassum, all of Morristown; Abigail Fugate of Russellville;
Hancock County: Ryan Lawson of Sneedville.
Hawkins County: Luke Davy of Mooresburg, Anna Adams, Earl Cantrell, Anna Herrell, Logan O'Handley, Jake Risner and Gabriel Stowe, all of Rogersville; and Andrew Villa of Surgoinsville.
