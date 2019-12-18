ROGERSVILLE — For the 23rd year, the Cherokee High School Beta Club has partnered with Of One Accord’s Christmas for the Children to sponsor the number of children in a party. Students take names and each participating student shops for the child they sponsor. Between 50-60 children are shopped for with students beautifully wrapping each gift. Gifts are brought to school and Jennifer Kinsler, director for Christmas for the Children (CFTC) comes to pick them up for a party later in the week. It is partnerships like this that allow CFTC to serve over 1,000 children each year. Gifts from the Beta Club will serve children in one of 32 parties planned by CFTC this year. Kinsler says a resounding, “Hats off to Cherokee’s Beta Club!” Pictured, left to right, are: Isabella Winegar, Molly Beth Nichols, Ethan Lawson, Jacob Kenner, Carson Rice and Kaitlyn Luster.
