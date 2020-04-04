The following reports are on file at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. All individuals should be presumed innocent of the charges unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
March 10
Laura Rebecca Chess, 47, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with domestic assault and vandalism, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
March 11
Taylor Ridge Stubblefield, 27, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with domestic assault and vandalism over 1,000, Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
March 12
Natosha A Walton, 27, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with child support/attachment, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Sarah Noel Leath, 39, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear (furlough violation) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Sgt. Bobby Moffitt reported.
Sheanna Lashea Ferrell, 31, of Eidson, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Jonathan Arnold Fairchild, 42, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with tampering of services, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Lori Ann Pendergrass, 42, of Nickelsville, Va., was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
March 13
Christopher Todd Sexton, 33, of Morristown, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. M. Seals reported.
Courtney Danielle Vermillion, 33, of Hiltons, Va., was arrested on warrant and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Corey Young reported.
March 14
Steven Alex Hardesty, 45, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
David Henry Cook, 34, of Kodak, was arrested on warrant and charged with fraud, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Amanda Lynn Hash, 43, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation, driving on suspended, financial responsibility, and unlawful removal of registration, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Timothy David Lee Laster, 42, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Tosha Lynn Hudson, 32, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with furlough violation, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
March 15
Ronnie Justin Roberts, 33, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (x2), Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
Daniel Phillip Martin, 35, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving on revoked/suspended (3rd), violation of financial responsibility, leaving scene of accident, failure to exercise due care, Cpl. Eric Pease reported.
John Robert Phillips, 59, of Bulls Gap, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
March 16
Miranda Nicole Horne, 32, of Piney Flats, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
March 17
Joseph Randle Gilliam, 39, of Eidson, was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Carry or Possession of a Handgun, Dep. Adam Bledsoe reported.
Justin Lyn Carpenter, 27, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with Poss/Mfg/Del/Sell Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule III, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and resisting, stop, frisk, halt, Dep. Hutchins reported.
Maggie Mae Garbart, 33, of Kingsport, was arrested and charged with driving on revoked license, leaving the scene of accident, failure to report accident, failure to use due care, Poss/Mfg/Del/Sell Methamphetamine, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
Robert James Horton, 36, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Corey Young reported.
Amanda Lea Buttry, 41, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
March 18
Eric Michael Collins, 24, of Sneedville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Levon Craig Matthews, 30, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Joey Maddox reported.
March 19
Tyler Noland Hoffman, 32, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear, Dep. J. Harrell reported.
Rita Kay Spangler, 54, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with violation of light law, open container, driving under the influence, financial responsibility, registration required before operation and wheel tax, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Ryan William Barry, 37, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Robert Rios reported.
Raven Kiser, 29, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Lukas Andrew Presley, 32, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Ronald Jarnigan reported.
March 20
Bobby Wayne Nothern, 33, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Ronald Jarnigan reported.
Brooke Nicole Wills 37, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
Hunter Allen Castle, 29, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
Phillip Dewayne Williams, 51, of Knoxville, was arrested on warrant and charged with seatbelt, driving on revoked, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and evading arrest by foot, Dep. Robert Rios reported.
March 21
Justin Douglas Brown, 36, of Mosheim, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Cathy Leann Reynolds, 42, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Ladonna Marlene Adams, 29, of Russellville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
March 22
Kenneth Lee Atkins, 37, of Mt. Carmel, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Teddy Shane Catlett, 35, of Sevierville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Michael McDuffie, 32, of Charlotte, NC, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, disorderly conduct, child endangerment, and retaliation for past action, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Misty Blue Fonseca, 41, of Jonesborough, was arrested and charged with burglary and public intoxication, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Christopher Bryan Bradley, 42, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
Antonio Reyez Watterson, 28, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
March 23
Landon James Haun, 20, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
Antonio Reyez Watterson, 28, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Simple Possession of Schedule VI, Dep. Corey Young reported.
March 24
Christopher Mark Heck, 35, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Levon Craig Matthews, 30, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Johnathan Baylen Denton, 23, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.