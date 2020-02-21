Senate Chaplain Barry Black’s prayer during the impeachment hearings is noteworthy. “Eternal Lord God, You have summarized ethical behavior in a single sentence: Do for others what you would like them to do for you. Remind our senators that they alone are accountable to You for their conduct. Lord, help them to remember that they can’t ignore You and get away with it, for we always reap what we sow. … Let this nation and world know that You alone are sovereign.”
Chaplain Black referred to Galatians 6:7, “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.” This principle, involving both negative and positive results, is applicable to man while living on earth and after he dies (destruction or eternal life). And it’s revealed throughout the Bible.
“Sow for yourselves righteousness, reap the fruit of unfailing love…you have planted wickedness, you have reaped evil” (Hosea 10:12-13). “God ‘will give to each person according to what he has done’” (Romans 2:6). “He who sows righteousness reaps a sure reward” (Proverbs 11:18). “Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously” (2 Corinthians 9:6). “As you have done, it will be done to you; your deeds will return upon your own head” (Obadiah 15).
The saying, “what goes around, comes around,” is based on these biblical truths. Be mindful that whatever you dish out may come back to you. Kindness is often returned. Smile and others smile back. After increasing our tithes to church, our income increased. My son was bullied in junior high school, and the main perpetrator ended up being the victim of bullying by other boys in high school.
The Bible recorded events in which “the righteous man is rescued from trouble and it comes on the wicked instead” (Proverbs11:8). The account of Haman planning Mordecai’s demise through King Xerxes is an example. Haman ended up hanging on the gallows that he had prepared for Mordecai. The men who plotted for Daniel to be thrown into the lion’s den were also thrown to the lions, except Daniel was unharmed and the false accusers were killed.
Currently, we get discouraged when we witness wrongdoing with impunity. Why does God allow the wicked to flourish while the righteous are persecuted? We wonder why He doesn’t intervene in more events, and question why the ungodly seem to escape negative consequences, while the godly are attacked and dealt with unjustly.
David addressed this in Psalm 37. “Do not fret because of evil men or be envious of those who do wrong” (vs.1). “Do not fret when men succeed in their ways, when they carry out their wicked schemes” (:7). “The wicked plot against the righteous and gnash their teeth at them; but the Lord laughs at the wicked for he knows their day is coming” (:12-13).
It’s easy to get frustrated when we see liars and schemers prosper, and when godly people suffer. Yet, we have to be patient and remember that God is holy and just. When Jesus was mistreated, “he entrusted himself to him who judges justly” (1 Peter 2:23). “Do not take revenge, my friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: ‘It is mine to avenge; I will repay,’ says the Lord” (Romans 12:19).
Since God is holy, His eyes are too pure to look on evil with favor or to tolerate wrong (Habakkuk 1:13). His moral righteousness sets the absolute standards and His justice is perfect. “God is just: He will pay back trouble to those who trouble you” (2 Thessalonians 1:6).
It’s important to remember that no one is righteous. Everyone is a sinner, but the repentant faithful are made blameless in God’s sight through embracing Jesus Christ’s sacrificial atonement for their sins with belief that He’s their personal Lord and Savior (Romans 3:10,22).
When observing haughty evil people through Jesus’ eyes, we should feel pity for them instead of resentment or frustration. Remember that this life is temporary, but our next one exists forever. God is trustworthy; His holiness and justice will prevail. Indeed, the world will eventually know that only the Lord God is sovereign.
