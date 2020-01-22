CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill man wanted for Failure to Appear in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court added yet another charge to his list of legal troubles after he resisted arrest when deputies showed up at his residence to serve the warrant.
A report by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mark Harrell indicated that about 9:25 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2020, he and Deputy Hunter Newton travelled to an address on Chestnut Street, in Church Hill, to serve the warrant on Clifton Wallace Blair, Jr., 62.
At the scene, Harrell said that he noticed Blair trying to shut a window of the residence, identified himself as being with the Sheriff’s Office, and told Blair that they had a warrant for his arrest.
Harrell said that when he tried to open the unsecured back door, “the door came partially open and then it was pulled shut from inside the residence”.
“After numerous attempts, by verbal commands and by telephone, to get Clifton to come to the door, Lt. Greg Larkin was contacted and the Tactical Unit responded to the scene,” Harrell said in the report.
After numerous other attempts to get Blair to come out, the Tactical Unit deployed C.S gas into the residence, but Blair still refused to surrender to authorities.
The Tactical Unit then forced entry into the residence and discovered that the doors had been barricaded with assorted items from inside the home.
“The back door was also tied with a rope in an attempt to keep officers from gaining entry,” Harrell noted.
Blair was found hiding in a makeshift closet behind a water heater.
The man was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Jail where he was charged with Resisting Arrest and with the outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.