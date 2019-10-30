Part one of two
CHURCH HILL — When Karen Wilcox and Annie Beazley first picked up their pens to write letters to each other, they never anticipated the impact their friendship would have.
The year was 1959, and both girls were 11 years old at the time. However, Wilcox was living in Plainview, New York, and Beazley was in Leeton, Australia, which is just South of Sydney.
The two maintained a close friendship, sending letters and mementos back and forth for around 27 years. Until one day in 1986, the letters stopped. Both women had busy lives, and they simply lost contact.
Wilcox and Beazley lived their separate lives on opposite sides of the globe for about 30 years until they were finally able to reconnect in 2016 using Facebook.
Last month, the two were finally able to meet in person for the very first time when Beazley flew across the globe to stay in Wilcox’s Church Hill home.
Their first connections“My teacher said one day, ‘bring in 50 cents tomorrow, and I’ll get you three pen pals,’” Wilcox explained. “So, I brought in the 50 cents. I got one pen pal in Blackburn, England, and we didn’t continue a friendship. One was in France, and I couldn’t speak the language, so that wasn’t good. Then, Annie and I connected.”
“I also had three pen pals,” Beazley added. “One of mine was in England too, and the other one was actually in Sydney.”
Not only did the two girls live on opposite sides of the globe, but Wilcox was located in the heart of Long Island, New York while Beazley lived a quiet, country lifestyle in a town with around 3,000 people.
“So, you can imagine a Long Island girl listening to her in the county like that,” Wilcox said. “Even seeing pictures — it was so different.”
Both women remembered being fascinated by the differences in seasons between the two countries.
“I would be telling her ‘we’re going down to the beach to go swimming,’ and she would be in winter,” Wilcox said.
“Because she had a different summer, our main school holidays (vacations) were at Christmas time, because that’s the hottest part of the year,” Beazley added. “On the first of September, we started spring and Karen was heading for the fall.”
Writing lettersWilcox explained that it was expensive to send letters internationally at the time; however, the post office provided a tri-fold, blue card made specifically for air mail on which she wrote her letters to Annie.
“As much as you could write on that tri-fold is what you could send off,” she said. “You might be writing along and suddenly realize you were about to run out of room and abruptly say, ‘okay, bye!’ In 1959, that tri-fold was 50 cents, which was costly. It was especially expensive if I wanted to send anything with the letter. If I wanted to send Annie a package at Christmas or anything, I had to start around October because it had to go by boat.”
In one particular letter that Wilcox remembered receiving from Beazley, Beazley had asked a “bloke” to write to Wilcox.
“He would write letters and use all of the slang — things you all say that I have no idea what they mean,” Wilcox said. “The most interesting part was that he would translate the slang as he wrote the letter. It was interesting for me to hear what teenagers were saying.”
“I don’t remember that,” Beazley said with a laugh.
LanguageBoth women have always been fascinated in the difference between their accents and the difference in word pronunciation.
During her visit in America, Beazley has truly got to experience the variance in spoken American English, as Wilcox’s northern accent shines through in comparison to the Southern drawl of other Church Hill residents.
“The accent- I think it’s my favorite American accent,” Beazley said of the iconic Southern drawl. “Just hearing two young women having a chat in the super market while Karen is trying to buy some cheese — it was all I could do not to crack up. It was just gorgeous.”
“I will even say things, and Annie will ask me, ‘how did you say that again?’” Wilcox added.
Both women then compared the way they pronounce the word ‘bathroom.’ Wilcox, like most Americans, pronounces the word with the short ‘a’ sound also found in the words ‘cat’ and ‘glass.’ Beazley, though, pronounces it almost as if it were spelled ‘barthroom,’ using the same ‘o’ sound Americans use to pronounce ‘often.”
Odd similaritiesSince they first met in person, both women have also noticed “uncanny similarities” between them.
“Just look at how comfortable we are with each other,” Wilcox observed, as both women sat relaxed on a couch in Wilcox’s home. Though they have been writing letters on and off for roughly 60 years, the two had never met in person before this trip.
“We’re already giving each other cheek,” Beazley added with a laugh.
When Beazley explained during the interview that she had retired in 2013, Wilcox excitedly asked “Did you really? So did I!”
“We were both 65, but that’s amazing because some people retire before or after—we went at the same time,” she added.
The disconnectThe pair corresponded back and forth for around 27 years before they, unfortunately, lost contact.
“My mother died that year (the last year they corresponded, which was around 1986), and various other things happened,” Beazley said. “I lost address books and things with moving around. I’ve had 32 different houses in 28 different towns in my lifetime.”
They went around 30 years without corresponding, but both women explained that they tried various ways to find each other again. Beazley had reverted back to using her maiden name, so Wilcox had been looking for her under the wrong name. As aforementioned, Beazley also moved around a lot, so Wilcox wasn’t exactly sure in what town her friend would be.
“Time goes on, and you always think about each other and wonder what ever happened,” Wilcox said.
(NOTE: Stay tuned for part two of the series to find out how the pair reconnected after 30 years of silence and were finally able to meet in person.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.