ROGERSVILLE -- Bring your children out to Hawkins Elementary School this Saturday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., for Breakfast With the Grinch® and Friends — Elsa®, Jessie®, Buzz Lightyear® and other popular cartoon characters.
The event is a fundrasier for the American Cancer Society’s Hawkins Co. Relay for Life.
Tickets are required for all who attend at a cost of $5 per person, payable at the door. Children under three will be admitted free.
Also, for an additional donation, photos are available with the child’s favorite characters.
A “Toy Story 4®” float will be on site as well.
For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/HawkinsTN, or email jessica.poff@cancer.org.
