MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Each year, Milligan College recognizes Christian leaders in the Tri-Cities area who integrate their faith with their profession. Beginning last year, Milligan also honors current high school juniors who exemplify servant-leadership.
The college is now accepting nominations of these individuals for the 2020 “Leaders in Christian Service” program.
“Servant-leaders live out their faith beyond the walls of the church,” said Beth Anderson, director of Milligan’s Institute for Servant Leadership. “By honoring these men and women, we aim to show our students and the larger community what servant-leadership can look like in a variety of careers. We also extend this recognition to high school juniors who are already making a positive impact in the community.”
Anderson said a LCS nominee should display an excellence of Christian character; be a strong Christian example through professional, vocational or volunteer leadership; and provide Christian service in the church and community. Student nominees should reflect servant-leadership in their schools and churches, demonstrate a commitment to long-term volunteer service, and be an advocate for improving society.
In recent years, the college has recognized regional professionals from a variety of career fields. A complete list of past honorees can be found at www.milligan.edu/lcs.
Recommendations for the “Leaders in Christian Service” program will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The 2020 “Leaders in Christian Service” ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Milligan’s Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Memorial Chapel. The service is free and open to the public.
More information and nomination forms are available at www.milligan.edu/lcs or by calling 423-461-8316.
