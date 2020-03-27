ROGERSVILLE — Shirley Williams Price, age 68, of Rogersville went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Signature Health Care of Rogersville. She was a lifelong member of the Little Country Church in Rogersville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Price; parents, H.P. and Inez Williams; and infant daughter, Crystal Dawn.
She is survived by her sons, Christopher Ball, of Mesquite, TX, and James Ball, of NJ; sister, Carolyn Williams; special friend and caregiver, Alice Lawson; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and special niece and nephews, Nikki Charles, Travis Charles and Brian Charles.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Signature Health Care of Rogersville for their many years of outstanding care.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 28, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Greybeal officiating. Friends and family are welcome to drop by Christian-Sells Funeral Home and sign the register book Friday or send online condolences to the family at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.