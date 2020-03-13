SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. School System has received a grant of $21,900 from Utrust to be used to purchase student technology, literacy materials, supplies for nursing classes, incentives for both students and staff and employee appreciation incentives.
Funds approved for each category are as follows:
• Employee appreciation incentives, $4,000;
• Attendance incentives, $2,000;
• Student Technology, $3,000;
• Student k-8 literacy materials, $8,000;
• Employee incentives $3,000; and,
• Nursing class supplies $1,900.
Tony Seal, Superintendent of Hancock Co. Schools, applied for the grant.
“While undergoing changes in the educational world, especially the pressures of high stakes testing, it’s important that our school employees feel needed and important,” Seal said. “We want to continue to build a positive work environment and show school employees that each one of them has a vital role in our schools. These funds will allow our school district to show appreciation and recognize the excellent work of our employees.”
Seal continued “It is a challenge for a rural county such as Hancock County to be able to provide technology or even the materials or supplies that our students need. We are grateful to Utrust for making funds available for us to provide more student learning tools and show some tangible evidence that we appreciate every employee of Hancock County Schools. We’re fortunate to find funds for this project that didn’t come from our taxpayers in Hancock County.”
Dr. Dan Tollett, Utrust Administrator said the Hancock County Board of Education made a wise decision 30 years ago to join Utrust.
“We are pleased that Utrust is able to fund small projects for our member school boards that will make a big difference,” Tollett said. “We appreciate Mr. Seal submitting a request for things needed in Hancock County. We believe the items requested will make a big difference to both students and staff members in Hancock County Schools. We welcome the opportunity to be a part of this worthy project.”
Utrust is an organization that assists school systems in Tennessee with unemployment issues and in recognizing, supporting and appreciating school employees. Hancock County Schools participate in the Utrust Appreciation Program, a student leadership program that seeks to help students recognize and express appreciation to people who make their lives better each day. David Jones, the Vice Chairman of the Hancock Co. BOE, is Chairman of the Utrust Board of Trustees.
Hancock County is one of 51 school systems in Tennessee that will receive Utrust mini-grants this month totaling more than $1 million to make schools better places to work and learn.
Additionally, in the past 30 years, Utrust has averaged paying out $1,500 more in claims per year that it has received in premiums from Hancock County.
