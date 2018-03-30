CHURCH HILL ¯ First United Methodist Church, in Church Hill, held its annual Easter Hat Parade for preschoolers recently and, as you can see, it was lots of fun and the variety of hat designs was endless! Janet Clark, Director, also said that registration for pre-school will begin April 2 and that parents may drop by anytime on Mondays through Thursdays between 9 a.m. and noon. Anyone who has questions about the preschool may call 423-357-1094 or email fumcpreschool25@yahoo.com.
