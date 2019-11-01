(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: We send our sincere apologies to the Lady Indians for the omission of their photo in last week’s basketball preview edition. The actual page layout of the Eagle is handled in another location, which is off-site, and when we realized that the girls’ photos weren’t included it was too late to stop the presses and re-do the layout. Again, please accept our apologies. – Tommy.)
SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock County High School Lady Indians face their new season with the hope of continuing the success of last year’s team.
Last season, the Lady Indians were 17-14 with a 10-4 record in district play.
Coach Nolan Campbell is entering his third year coaching the Lady Indians and his sixth year of coaching overall. He says “we’re big and have a couple of quick kids. We have to be strong fundamentally.”
The team’s only senior is guard Payton Neely, a three-year starter. Coach Campbell says that Neely will play point and two-guard.
There are three juniors on the roster, Lanie Dalton, Cassi Seal and Juliann Gibson. They have all played since freshmen and will be counted on heavily this season.
Among the younger players, Coach Campbell says the sophomore Lexi Liden will play a lot this season.
