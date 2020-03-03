ROGERSVILLE — Lauriann Cash Geiger, age 65, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Ballad Health’s Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after a period of declining health.
She was retired from the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Lauriann was a member of Rogersville Presbyterian Church. She was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army.
Lauriann was preceded in death by her parents, Morton Vernon Cash II, and wife, Elizabeth Sarah Keveney Cash.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence “Sandy” Geiger, III; special friends, Bethany and Corey Krajewski and their children, Logan and Alexis; daughter, Elizabeth Sarah Cash Hitchcock and husband,, Jeremy; grandchildren, Matthew, Catherine and Benjamin Hitchcock; sisters, Maribeth Cash Nickelson and Hilda Cash McCrillis; brothers, Kevin James Cash and wife, Beth, and Morton V. Cash III and wife, Ali; dear friends, Norma and Karen Hillman; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 2 until 4 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Saturday, in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Rodney Norris officiating. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, March 9, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com. Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Geiger family.
