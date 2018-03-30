KNOXVILLE — The University of Tennessee Gardens, Knoxville, will hold its annual Spring Spectacular Plant Sale on Saturday, April 7, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The theme this year is ‘Color for Every Season’ and the Gardens will be selling plants to fill your garden with color all year long.
From coral-stemmed dogwoods and dark purple weeping mimosas to winter-hardy lantana and violet blue garden phlox, organizers promise to have a splash of color for every garden space.
Professional horticulture staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions as you shop. The sale will include an array of herbs, edibles, ornamental perennials, annuals, native plants, trees and shrubs.
“We're excited to offer this year, hard-to-find choice selections like the bright and cheerful yellow-flowering 'Buttered Popcorn' re-blooming daylily which has the largest flowers of all re-blooming daylilies .. 6-inches across!” says Susan Hamilton, director of the UT Gardens. “We also are featuring the ‘Chapel Hill Yellow’ winter-hardy lantana, five varieties of the new ‘Sugar Buzz’ dwarf beebalm series, and many unusual or new trees and shrubs, including the new ‘Carolina Sweetheart’ redbud and the incredibly fragrant, spring blooming ‘Spice Baby’ viburnum.”
A preview sale will be held on Friday, April 6, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. for all UT Gardens’ members, Gardens’ volunteers and UT employees. Garden members receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases. Memberships can be purchased on Friday with an immediate discount on plants.
For directions to the UT Gardens, Knoxville, located on the UT Agriculture campus on Neyland Drive, or for a listing and prices of the huge selection of plants on sale, go to the UT Gardens website: utgardens.tennessee.edu.
