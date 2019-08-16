ROGERSVILLE — With the release of the 2018-19 TNReady test scores on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, Hawkins County Schools will be noted on the State ranking formula as “Satisfactory” as noted by the three State designations, Achievement, Subgroup Status and Final Determination.
Hawkins County, officials said, is proud to announce that two of its elementary schools have been designated as Reward Schools. This year, Church Hill Elementary and St. Clair Elementary received this designation.
Reward Schools are identified annually by the Tennessee Department of Education and this is the top distinction schools can earn. Reward Schools are those schools that are improving overall in student academic achievement, and student growth for all student subgroups (White, Black, Hispanic, Native American, English Language Learners, Asian, Students with Disabilities, and Economically Disadvantaged).
Cherokee High School excelled, receiving an overall growth score of 5 for a school-wide composite. Cherokee also received a 5 in school wide numeracy, a 4 for school-wide CTE (Career Technical Education), and a 4 in school-wide CTE concentrators. Other high marks for CHS included a 3 in social studies, school wide literacy, and school-wide CTE literacy.
Church Hill Elementary, Keplar, McPheeters Bend, and St. Clair all received a level 3 in school-wide growth composite. McPheeters Bend received a 5 in school-wide literacy and Keplar and Mt. Carmel Elementary received a 4 in school wide literacy. Surgoinsville Elementary and St. Clair received a 3 in school-wide literacy. Church Hill Elementary received a 5 in school-wide numeracy and Keplar, St. Clair, Surgoinsville Elementary and Clinch received a 3 in school wide numeracy.
Hawkins County had three schools in the district identified as Focus Schools with TSI (Targeted Support and Improvement). TSI schools are identified annually due to specific subgroups falling below 5% in their overall progress. The three schools were identified because one or more of the following sub-groups (White, Asian, Black, Hispanic, Native American, Students with Disabilities, English Language Learners, or Economically Disadvantaged) fell within that range. The three are Church Hill Intermediate, Hawkins Elementary, and Rogersville Middle.
The district has already begun an intensive plan of action to address the needs of the designated focus schools and those schools who scored an overall level 1 or 2 in their composite scores.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson outlined the district’s plan of action to support schools in improving the progress of all students. Those steps include:
• Conducting a comprehensive needs assessment for each school to address student achievement;
• Reviewing school improvement plans to assure those plans focus on student academic needs;
• Meeting monthly with principals to review progress toward each school plan, relative to each school’s student groups;
• Providing additional support through embedded staff development for designated schools; and,
• Utilizing literacy coaches through the Niswonger Rural Schools Grant
Hixson stated that he was extremely proud of the hard work of both students and teachers.
“While there are clearly areas in need of improvement, we will continue to celebrate our successes and commit ourselves to addressing areas of need,” he said.
