ROGERSVILLE — Michael Chess, age 57, of Rogersville, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He was born Oct. 29, 1961 and attended My Fathers House Church. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to many.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Chess and Lola Chess; grandparents, Dad and Mom Dinsmore, and Willard and Lena Chess.
Michael is survived by his loving; sons, Justin Chess and Johnathan Chess; grandchildren, Emma, Liz, Grant, Cracker (Graham), Jemma, Jax, and Willow; brothers, Jeff, David and Patrick; sisters, Donna and Maryann; a slew of nieces, nephews and cousins; close family friends, Mark and Regina Williams, Penny Chess, Kala Helton, Susan Jackson and daughter Brandy Laws.
The family received friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The graveside service immediately followed at Kite Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Stewart and Rev. Ed Barnett officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations in Michael’s name be made to Christian-Sells Funeral Home.
