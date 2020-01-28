ROGERSVILLE — Political and legislative topics from local to state to national will be on the agenda Saturday, Feb. 8, when the Rogersville/Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce sponsors its annual Legislative Breakfast.
Invited guests include U.S. Congressman Phil Roe, and local state legislators, Sen. Frank Niceley and Rep. Gary Hicks.
With 2020 being a major election year, nationally, it is expected that candidates for U.S. House and Senate seats may also be in attendance.
Both Congressman Roe and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander are retiring at the end of their current terms, leaving both of those seats up for grabs in 2020.
Municipal and county leaders from across Hawkins County will also be in attendance.
The breakfast will be held at the Hawkins Co. Education Training Center (bus shop), at 1722 East Main Street, in Rogersville, beginning at 9 a.m.
Tickets are $12 per person and must be obtained in advance from the Chamber office or any Chamber board member. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
For more information, call 423-272-2186.
