ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Schools will hold kindergarten registration on Friday, April 24 and Friday, May 1.

Registration will be from 1 to 3 p.m.

Students wishing to register should be five years old on or before August 15. 

The following documents must be brought to the registration:

· Proof of residency;

· Birth certificate;

· Social Security card;

· Proof of physical and immunizations; and,

· Custody papers (if applicable).

Students should register at the school they are zoned to attend.

