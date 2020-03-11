ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Schools will hold kindergarten registration on Friday, April 24 and Friday, May 1.
Registration will be from 1 to 3 p.m.
Students wishing to register should be five years old on or before August 15.
The following documents must be brought to the registration:
· Proof of residency;
· Birth certificate;
· Social Security card;
· Proof of physical and immunizations; and,
· Custody papers (if applicable).
Students should register at the school they are zoned to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.