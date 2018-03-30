ROGERSVILLE — What was supposed to be a Tuesday afternoon meeting of the County Commission’s Airport Committee turned into an informal discussion of Hawkins Co. Airport drainage issues when only two committee members showed up for the 3 p.m. meeting.
Committee Chairman Stacy Vaughan announced after it became obvious that only he and Commissioner B.D. Cradic were the only commissioners who were going to show up that there was not a quorum and that no decisions could be made.
After inviting several people who had come to discuss a hangar lease to attend the next committee meeting, Vaughan invited property owners affected by storm-water runoff from the airport property to remain for an “informal discussion” of the situation with project engineer Jason Bennett, of Michael Baker International, and Sate Aeronautics Bureau staffer Chuck Hoskins.
At Vaughan’s request, Bennett and Hoskins moved their chairs to the meeting table and were joined by Vaughan, Cradic and affected property owners Brian and Jessica Templeton and Mrs. and Mrs. David Laster.
Bennett opened the discussion with a brief history of the airport, noting that it was built in 1967 and that a large subdivision was built north of the airport in the 1980s.
Concerning drainage issues that have surfaced anew since construction projects were completed at the airport last year to address a runway line-of-sight issue and address earlier draining issues. Bennett said it was his firm’s intent to “improve” the drainage situation.
Bennett said he had first met with Brian and Jessica Templeton last June. But he was quickly corrected by Brian Templeton, who noted that the first meeting with Bennett about drainage issues had actually been in March 2017.
Templeton then stressed to Bennett and Hoskins that he expected to experience no more flooding of his property from airport storm-water runoff once Bennett’s firm and contractor Summers Taylor implemented a fix for the flooding that has been affecting his property since last year.
Templeton said his property had never been subject to storm-water runoff flooding before the recent construction projects at the airport.
“There will be no flooding when you leave,” Templeton said to Bennett and Hoskins.
The Templetons shared photos of flooding of their property with Bennett and Hoskins and Brian Templeton reminded Bennett that they had spoken at the property line between the airport property and the Templeton property earlier.
Templeton alleged that Bennett had told him earlier that water from more than five acres of land appeared to be draining onto his property. But Bennett maintained that after studying plans for grading work done at the airport last year that the water was draining onto the Templeton property from about 3.2 acres of airport property.
But Bennett said he thought the factor that was increasing storm-water runoff onto properties south of the airport was what he termed the water “infiltration rate,” which he said was higher now than before last year’s construction projects at the airport.
He noted that grass and other vegetation had not grown on the graded areas south of the airport runway as quickly as engineers had anticipated that it would. At present, he said, he estimates only about 50-percent grass coverage in that area. Water is flowing down-hill away from the airport runway faster now than before.
Bennett said he wants to meet with representatives of Summers Taylor, the contractor that did the airport work last year to go over the project again and see if steps can be taken to reduce the infiltration rate and (as a result) the flow of water off the airport property.
It might be necessary, he said, to disk up the graded area south of the airport runway, re-seed it and add top soil to increase the probability that grass will grow. Erosion control matting also could be added to the area, he said.
But Templeton wasn’t convinced by what he had heard.
“Here’s what I’m telling you,” he said. “You’re going to fix the drainage behind my house.”
Flooding, he said, “is made by people turning water onto you (your property).”
“Is your plan to let the grass grow?” he asked. “You are going to fix the drainage behind my house. End of story.”
Bennett countered that he was not telling Templeton simply to let the grass grow.
Templeton later replied that he feared that if the drainage situation was not rectified, storm-water runoff from the airport was going to “cut a ditch” through his back yard. “I’m not going to have a ditch through my yard,” he said.
Several times, Templeton hinted strongly that he would pursue legal action if the drainage problem is not corrected.
“We would like to work on that and get the contractor on board,” Bennett replied at one point in the discussion.
“I don’t care what you do as long as you fix it,” Templeton said in response.
Chairman Vaughan promised Templeton that he was “going to push to get this (situation) resolved” and promised to call a follow-up meeting with the full committee and representatives of the engineering firm and the contractor present.
“I will give them a month,” Templeton replied.
“We have no ill will,” Bennett said in response. “We want to get it right.”
Mr. and Mrs. David Laster, who said they live along Main Street near the airport, also came to the meeting with photos showing flooding of their property by storm-water runoff.
David Laster said the the water had run beneath his detached garage, which now has some cracking in its walls that he attributes to the flooding. He also said some of his property has been staying soggy from the storm-water runoff to the point that you will “mire up” if you walk there.
When the discussion ended, Vaughan said county officials have sympathy for the property owners affected by the storm-water runoff situation and want to see the problem corrected as soon as possible.
