Player of the Week

Devon Blevins.

 File photo by Randy Ball

SNEEDVILLE — Devon Blevins is the Hancock Co. Indians’ “Player of the Week” for his performance against Twin Springs. Blevins, a junior quarterback, had 159 yards rushing, including touchdown runs of 46 and 49 yards, as well as a 37 yard touchdown pass. He also had 5 tackles on defense. The Player of the Week is named by the Indian coaching staff.

