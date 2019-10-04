SNEEDVILLE — Devon Blevins is the Hancock Co. Indians’ “Player of the Week” for his performance against Twin Springs. Blevins, a junior quarterback, had 159 yards rushing, including touchdown runs of 46 and 49 yards, as well as a 37 yard touchdown pass. He also had 5 tackles on defense. The Player of the Week is named by the Indian coaching staff.
Blevins named Player of the Week
- By Randy Ball Eagle Sports Correspondent
