SNEEDVILLE – The flu can literally knock even the healthiest of persons – young and old – off their feet and send them to bed, or the hospital, for days.
It can also kill.
The flu is no respecter of ages, genders, or races and this year’s “flu season” is expected to be extremely active. Combined with a long-range forecast of cold, wet, wintry weather makes for a dangerous situation and all the more reason why folks should get a flu shot.
That’s why the Hancock Co. Health Department is offering FREE flu vaccinations on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church of Sneedville, located at 1359 Main Street.
No appointment is needed – just bring yourself and family members and take advantage of the vaccinations before the deadly flu bug starts making its annual visit!
