Question: Will you explain Proverbs 3:5-6?
Answer: In Proverbs 3:5-6 Solomon, in all his wisdom, is telling us that in order to please the heavenly Father we must give Him control of our life — as our instructor, guide, and redeemer from the bondage of sin in this life. Having said that let’s analyze the two verses and see what we come up with.
In verse 5 we are told: “trust in the Lord with all thine heart.” Here we have an admonition from Solomon that in our relationship with God we are to entirely rely upon Him with confidence and trust rather than in ourselves. This is a fundamental principle that is first in lessons to be learned by mankind — our hope must be set on God the Father! In Psalms 3:3 & 5 David reminds us: “Trust in the LORD, and do good … and verily thou shalt be fed. 5Commit thy way unto the LORD; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass.”
Also in verse 5 we are again admonished not to lean on our own understanding: “lean not unto thine own understanding.” This in no way means that we are not to use our own understanding and discretion in doing something in a legitimate way. But, when we do use it we are to depend upon God for our wisdom. Jeremiah said it this way in 9:23-24: “Thus saith the LORD, Let not the wise man glory in his wisdom …24 But let him that glorieth glory in this, that he understandeth and knoweth me, that I am the LORD which exercise lovingkindness, judgment, and righteousness, in the earth: for in these things I delight, saith the LORD.” Jeremiah is clear on not only where we are to rely, but also where we are to not to rely.
Now, verse 6, Solomon warns that: “in all thy ways” — whatever and wherever life’s actions; spiritual or secular, private or public, it must always be in accordance with the Lord’s wisdom. In 1 Corinthians 10:31 Paul said it this way: “Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God.”
Verse 6 is clear on who we are to acknowledge: “acknowledge Him!” This acknowledgement Solomon is talking about is sincere recognition of God in all our dealings and undertakings of this life. It is not imaginary but real, one that engages the whole energy of the soul as God’s children working out our own salvation (Philippians 2:12). In Psalms 1:6 we learn: “For the LORD knoweth the way of the righteous ….”
And, last but not least, the final words of verse 6: “He shall direct thy paths.” As we know, all too well, that life is full of ups and downs and God has here bound Himself with a covenant because it is “not in man to direct his steps” (Jeremiah 10:23). So, James in 1:12-18 resolves this problem for us: “Blessed is the man that endureth temptation: for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love him. 14But every man is tempted, when he is drawn away of his own lust, and enticed. 15Then when lust hath conceived, it bringeth forth sin: and sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death. 16Do not err, my beloved brethren. 17Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning. 18Of his own will begat he us with the word of truth, that we should be a kind of firstfruits of his creatures.”
In conclusion: God has “thoroughly furnished man unto every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:17). God will not and does not expect more of us than we are able to bear (1 Corinthians 10:13). But He does expect “your reasonable service” (Romans 12:1).
