Rogersville, TN (37857)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.