ROGERSVILLE — The following reports are on file at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office. All individuals should be presumed innocent of the charges unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
December 18, 2019
David Chad Hoover, 38, of Morristown, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment for child support, Dep. J. Hurley reported.
December 19
April Nicole Long, 27, of Morristown, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Austin Taylor Arnold, 25, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation and evading arrest, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Laura Marie Boggs, 36, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Shane E. Phillips, 44, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Ed Rodriguez reported.
Mitchell Todd Baker, 32, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of community corrections, Dep. Austin West reported.
Crystal Gail Rosenbaum, 42, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment for child support, Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
Doyle Eugene McConnell, 42, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
December 20
Hillary Aaron Lovell, 34, of Big Stone Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with fugitive from justice, Sgt. Sam Wilhoit reported.
Timothy T. Booker, 32, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Frank Lane reported.
Michael Eidson, 33, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Adam Bledsoe reported.
Amy Rena Helton, 40, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with Delivery Schedule II (x3), Drug Free School Zone (x3), and Maintaining a Dwelling (x3), Cpl. Eric Pease reported.
Nathan Garrett Thatcher, 33, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with Deliver Schedule II and Drug Free School Zone, Cpl. Eric Pease reported.
Michael Martin Crawford, 18, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Summer Dalton reported.
Crystal Rechelle Johnson, 39, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with Delivery Schedule II and Drug Free School Zone, Cpl. Eric Pease reported.
Donald Wayne Sellers, 45, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to pay child support, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Terry Lynn Murrell, 49, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Logan William Foster, 29, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Analisha Wolfe, 20, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Isaac Hutchins reported.
Nicholas Dru Dempsey, 23, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Joshua Ray Lamb, 37, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with child support attachment, Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
December 21
Samuel Lee Stump, 31, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
Jeremiah S. Blevins, 23, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Jamie Smith reported.
James Fawbush, 48, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated assault, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
Brittany Brooke Bowen, 30, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Ernesto Rodriguez reported.
Jeffrey Lee Roberts, 27, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
December 22
Rebecca Lindsay Sprinkle, 24, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Dustin Lynn Barrett, 35, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, resisting arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, driving on revoked license, and possession of firearm by a felon, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Haley Dawn Powell, 19, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with Possession Schedule V, Possession Schedule VI, possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit felony (x2), Possession Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell or Deliver, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
December 23
Timothy Scott Good, 29, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with theft of property involving merchandise and driving while license revoked, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
Vincent Tyler Matthews, 24, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
December 24
John S. Owens, 24, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Michael Andrew McPeek, 32, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
December 25
Dewayne Robert Way, 34, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with theft of property and failure to appear, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
December 26
Michael Shannon Taylor, 48, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jamie Smith reported.
Joshua Dustin Stanley, 39, of Bristol, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Jamie Smith reported.
December 27
Logan William Foster, 29, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with violation order of protection and domestic assault, Dep. J. Harrell reported.
Nickey Lynn Patterson, 29, of Blaine, was arrested and charged with stalking and phone harassment, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Kaylee Elaine Klutz, 20, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule II and failure to appear, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Trevor Coy Nelms, 30, of Mt. Carmel, was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule II (Meth) and Possession of Schedule II, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Kevin Dwayne Christian, 33, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Robert Rios reported.
December 28
John Robert Wisecarver, 32, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Sgt. Sam Wilhoit reported.
Joshua Luke Arnold, 36, of Kingsport, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Regina Gwen Powers, 47, of Kingsport, was arrested and charged with false reports, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
Timothy Blake Rankin, 31, of Jacksonville, NC, was arrested and charged with kidnapping (x2), Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
December 29
Myra Caley Faust, 30, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and Possession of Schedule II (Meth), Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Shannon Dale Herron, 37, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with light law (no taillights), driving on revoked (3rd offense), seatbelt law, and financial responsibility, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Joshua Allen Vaughn, 27, of Kingsport, was arrested and charged with improper display and driving on revoked license (DUI related), Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
December 30
Joshua Luke Arnold, 36, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
Andrew Keith Moffitt, 26, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Raymond Owens reported.
Wendi Carol Fields, 47, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Summer Dalton reported.
Johnnie Edward Howard, 50, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving on suspended, financial responsibility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, expired registration, Possession of Schedule II, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
December 31
Crystal Dawn Wallen, 44, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with failure to report, Dep. Summer Dalton reported.
Terry Zechariah Johnson, 21, of Morristown, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen vehicle, Cpl. Eric Pease reported.
Jeffrey Lynn Cavin, 41, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Raymond Owens reported.
Rena Lee Johnson, 41, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with failure to appear, Cpl. Eric Pease reported.
