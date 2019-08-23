EIDSON — A resident of Church Road, in the Eidson community, ended up behind bars last week on multiple charges after he allegedly sped away from a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy who was attempting to stop him for a traffic violation.
Sgt. Bobby Moffitt said in his report that he was patrolling on US 11W when he observed a gray 2013 Ford Focus to swerve from the fast lane to the slow lane and, in so doing, almost hit another vehicle.
The vehicle in the slow lane had to, itself, swerve to avoid being struck by the Focus, Moffitt said.
Moffitt passed the Focus and activated his blue lights to conduct a traffic stop for improper lane usage, but the driver, later identified as Dana Alvis Trent, Jr., 34, but the car “failed to stop for blue lights and sped up”, he said.
The car made a right turn onto Hwy. 31, passing four cars on a double yellow line.
“The driver was driving in a reckless manner”, “without due regard”, and, “putting the safety of the other motorists in danger”, Moffitt wrote.
The officer said he terminated the pursuit “for the safety of the public” after Trent “passed two vehicles in a blind right-hand curve”.
Sgt. Stacy Vaughn eventually located Trent later that morning and read him his “Miranda Rights”, after which Trent admitted that he was the driver.
Moffitt, who said he got a look at the driver when he passed the vehicle earlier, positively identified Trent as the driver.
Trent was charged with driving on revoked license, improper lane usage, speeding (21 miles over the speed limit), driving left of center, evading arrest by motor vehicle, and reckless driving, and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking.
