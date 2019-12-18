ROGERSVILLE — A woman found Sunday slumped over the wheel of her vehicle, which was pulled over on the shoulder of SR 66 N, was arrested and charged with simple possession or casual exchange of controlled substances (Schedules II, IV and V) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Bledsoe said in a report that on Dec. 15, 2019, while patrolling on SR 66 N, he observed a black 1994 Honda Accord pulled off the side of the road with a simple female occupant who appeared to be unconscious.
Bledsoe said he turned around and pulled over to check on the woman, and observed her to have a soda can with the top filled with what appeared to be “liquefied narcotics”.
The woman, identified as Rachel Ann Bailey, 47, of Rogersville, was ordered out of the car, at which time she told the deputy that the liquid contained oxycodone, and that she had dropped the syringe beside the driver’s seat.
Upon searching the vehicle, Bledsoe said, he discovered a loaded syringe under the seat, along with five empty syringes, four in the console, and one beside the driver’s seat in the footboard. Also found in Bailey’s purse was a single orange pill identified as Xanax and two white pills identified as Gabapentin.
Bailey was placed under arrest and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where she was scheduled to appear for arraignment in Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
