SURGOINSVILLE — Authorities are investigating the theft from a school campus inside the Phipps Bend Industrial Park of 50 flouresecent light fixtures and various pieces of scrap metal pipe worth an estimated $2,500.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Dawkins said in the Jan. 15, 2020 report, that he met with a complainant at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology's Phipps Bend Campus, who reported that between Jan. 9 and that date, someone had stolen the items, which are used for practice by the welding class.
A photo of a suspect, taken about 3:15 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 15, was obtained from a game camera. The suspect appears to be a white male, with a beard, wearing a brown coat and hat.
Area industries were being asked to check their own video cameras to see if they had any images of anyone in that vicinity about that same time.
Persons who may have information that would be helpful in solving the case are asked to contact the TCAT campus in Phipps Bend, or the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office.
