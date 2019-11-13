KINGSPORT — On October 25, 2019, at approximately 6:15 p.m., a woman’s debit and credit cards were stolen out of her purse while she dined at Panera Bread, located at 1880 North Eastman Road, in Kingsport.
Shortly thereafter, her cards were utilized to make two unauthorized fraudulent purchases totaling over $2,300 at Walmart, located at 3200 Fort Henry Drive.
A black female suspect was recorded on surveillance video during the above transactions. Photos taken from that footage have been included in this release.
Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
