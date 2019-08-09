ROGERSVILLE — With school starting back, many children in Hawkins County struggle to get backpacks and school supplies. ABB employees in Rogersville decided to help by personally buying and donating backpacks, paper, notebooks, pencils, crayons and other school supplies. In all, the Rogersville employees collected 125 backpacks that were loaded with various school supplies and donated to 16 elementary and middle schools in Hawkins County.
