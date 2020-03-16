SNEEDVILLE — Hancock County’s schools will be closed from Tuesday, March 17 through at least Tuesday, March 31, in support of a directive issued Monday by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, amid an abundance of caution with the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.
Hancock Co. Director of Schools Tony Seal told the Eagle that the closure will affect all academic, extracurricular and sporting/athletic events.
“Please be aware that as we approach the end of this closure, additional assessment will take place regarding when and how school will resume,” Seal said in a communication that went out at mid-day Monday.
During the closure, he said, the ETSU School Based Health Clinic at Hancock Co. Elementary School will remain open. The clinic can be contacted at 423-733-2121 or 733-2463.
“All HCS administrators and supervisors should continue to fulfill their requirements and responsibilities to their programs and buildings,” Seal said. “All school system facilities, including the old gymnasium, are closed to use by the community.”
All changes and updates will be posted to the school system’s website, www.hancockcountyschools.com.
Seal said that further communication will be sent out regarding food service and staff expectations.
“As a community, we are all concerned with the health and well-being of our citizens and feel this is the most appropriate measure for Hancock County’s students and families at this time,” Seal said. “I want to urge all families to follow CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control) guidance concerning limiting activities and social distancing. At this time, it is critical that we be overly cautious to safeguard the health of our families and community. I thank you for your support during this time and wish all of our families the very best of health.”
Updates will also be posted on the Eagle's Facebook page as they are received.
