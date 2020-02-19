SNEEDVILLE — The Vice Chairman of the Hancock Co. Board of Education told the Hancock Co. Eagle this week that he did, "nothing wrong, unlawful or unethical", in applying for the soon-to-be-vacant Director of Schools' post now occupied by the retiring Tony Seal.
David Jones' application touched off a firestorm of controversy within board discussions at recent work sessions during which BOE members began the process of going through several applications received by the noon, Jan., 30, 2020, deadline.
Jones’ application was one of the first deemed in the initial Jan. 30 work session to not meet BOE and state requirements, but Jones contends that the decision was premature and that he should have at least been given the courtesy of being told, in person, what the reasoning was rather than being sent a letter which stated that his application had been rejected.
Jones attended a subsequent, Feb. 13, work session, and said that such a decision would have required a full vote of the board, and not resulted from a discussion in a work session.
Jones also maintains that, based on legal advice he was given, he "did nothing wrong, unlawful or unethical", and that, had he realized that he might not be eligible for the job, based on the board’s own policies, he would not have applied.
The BOE's revised policies regarding ethics and the process of choosing a new DOS, which were put into place during Jones' tenure, prohibit sitting board members from seeking the job, but Jones stated that he has no recollection of voting for such policies.
The DOS selection policy also places four specific requirements as far as qualifications for the position, two of which Jones does not possess (a masters' degree and a minimum of three years of supervisory experience). In addition, an email communication from a lawyer with the Tennessee School Boards Association distributed at those work sessions stated that, under state law, and the BOE's own policies, board members may not apply for the job of Director of Schools.
Jones told the Eagle that he doesn't question the policies’ existence, just that he doesn't remember them being brought up for discussion or a vote.
As for state law, he told the Eagle that he included with his resume and application, two opinions, rendered in the 1980's by different Tennessee Attorneys General, that, in his mind and in the opinion of his lawyer, make it clear that there was no problem with him applying for the position as far as that is concerned.
Jones quoted Tennessee Code Annotated, 49-2-203(a), which he said reads: "No member of any local board of education shall be eligible for election as a teacher or any other position under the board carrying with it any salary or compensation," and emphasized the word "election".
"Now, that doesn't say I can't apply," Jones said, adding that the attorney for the TSBA who sent the email message may have misunderstood the intent of the law in rendering the opinion which was distributed to board members at both work sessions.
His own attorney, who has been a school board lawyer in another county for years, is of the opinion that, had the board felt inclined to offer the position to him, that he (Jones) would have first had to resign his seat as a board member prior to any vote being taken.
"Of course, that would have been the right thing to do," he said.
Jones said that he intentionally did not attend the Jan. 30, work session to avoid any appearance of impropriety.
"But there was no violation of any state law," he said, and "no justification for trying to oust me" as was implied might happen at the Feb. 13 work session, he said.
As for the educational requirements, state law requires that DOS applicants have a minimum of a bachelor's degree, which Jones has (a BS in Education from the University of Tennessee), but local boards have the option of requiring candidates to hold a master's degree or greater if they so choose.
Jones taught for a couple of years in the Hancock Co. School System before getting into the coal industry, and, later, the auto sales business.
The Hancock BOE set in place a revised policy in 2018 that requires applicants to possess a master's degree or higher, and also added the three years of supervisory experience.
"I don't know what happened there," Jones said, adding that he has absolutely no recollection of voting for the policy at the time. "They said that it was brought up and that I made a motion to approve it. I don't remember that, but they said I did."
As the longest-serving school board member of record for Hancock County, Jones said that he has only the best interests of the children at heart.
Having served on the BOE since 1980, Jones will celebrate 42 years in that position in September of this year. He has previously served as President of the Tennessee School Board Association (1999), and in 2000 was voted as "Most Outstanding Board Member in Tennessee".
"I've been here a long time and I have no intention of being bullied or intimidated," Jones said, adding that he doesn't appreciate being "blindsided" by the controversy, and that "a little professional courtesy" would have gone a long way to prevent much of the confusion that resulted.
