GOSHEN VALLEY — Those who enjoyed the July Country Breakfast at Goshen Valley Vol. Fire Department couldn’t stop talking about Miss Helen’s gravy! At the monthly breakfasts, you can get a full meal, a sausage biscuit, or just a cup of hot coffee to share with your friends and neighbors. All funds raised go toward maintaining the department and its ongoing mission to serve the community. The next breakfast will be on Saturday, Aug. 10, so come on out and enjoy a great meal, great fellowship, and leave knowing that you have contributed toward an all-volunteer organization that gives back so much to the community. (PUB. NOTE: The Review loves to publicize events — training or fundraisers — that are held by local fire departments. If your department has something you’d like to see in the paper and on our website, send info and photos to: tommy.campbell@therogersvillereview.com. Its FREE OF CHARGE to our heroes in Volunteer Fire Departments across Hawkins County! — Tommy.)
