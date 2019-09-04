ROGERSVILLE — The driving public who were hoping that SR 70 between Rogersville and Sneedville would be reopening last month had those hopes dashed in early August when it was announced that additional work would require the road to remain closed to through traffic at least through mid- to late-Fall.
Mark Nagi, Community Relations Officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Region One, told the Review last week that work is ongoing at the site and provided updated photos which accompany this article.
A massive slide on the side of Clinch Mountain following torrential rains in the early morning hours of Feb. 21, 2019, took out both lanes and forced the closure of the road.
The slide, between Clinch Valley Road and SR 94, also claimed the life of a motorist whose vehicle was swept down the side of the steep embankment when the mountainside and roadbed collapsed.
“The original completion date for this slide repair project was August 15,” Nagi said. “However, our geotechnical engineers recommended additional soil nail installation at this site. This will mean more work on this slide repair project. We appreciate the patience of the motoring public as this important repair project continues.”
The detour on SR 70 affects about 1,554 vehicles that typically travelled that road on a daily basis prior to the slide.
SR 66, which also is closed to through-traffic and undergoing extensive repair and restoration work following the same floods that hit the region in early 2019, is on track to reopen in October, TDOT has said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.