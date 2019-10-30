The following reports are on file at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office. All individuals should be presumed innocent of any charges against them unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
October 17
Failure to Appear: Sarah Marie Price, 35, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Failure to Appear: Vance Edgar Lawson, 52, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Domestic Assault, Other Charges: Dustin Homer Caudill, 33, of Mooresburg, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, stop, frisk, halt, evading arrest by foot, and domestic assault, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Failure to Appear: Matthew Glen Russell, 28, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Sgt. Kenneth Ferguson reported.
Failure to Appear: Johnny Wayne Wolfe, 40, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
October 18
Possession, Other Charges: Larry O’Neal Walker, 21, of Harrison Township, Michigan, was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule VI for Resale, Manufacturing, Delivering, Selling, Schedule I, and Manufacturing, Delivering, Selling, Schedule II, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Possession, Other Charges: Timothy Keith Cribbs, 59, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested and charged with move over law, financial responsibility, Possession of Schedule VI for Resale, Manufacturing, Delivering, Selling, Schedule I, and Manufacturing, Delivering, Selling, Schedule II, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Suspended License, Other Charges: William Troy Arnold, 51, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving on suspended license (3rd offense), following too closely, and violation of responsibility, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
Violation of Probation: Aaron Scott Alvis, 40, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
Violation of Probation: Karolyn Sue Cadwallader, 55, of Morristown, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Salyer reported.
Aggravated Burglary: Edmond Earl Stanley, 24, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, Dep. Salyer reported.
Fugitive from Justice: Matthew Edward Bledsoe, 28, of Whitesburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Corey Young reported.
Possession, Other Charges: Landon James Haun, 20, of Mosheim, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Methamphetamines, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
October 19
Driving Under Influence, Other Charges: Jonathan Douglas Bradley, 38, of Bulls Gap, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving on revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, and implied consent, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Suspended License, Other Charges: Heather Leanne Buttry, 31, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving on suspended license, violation of financial responsibility, and driving left of center, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Failure to Appear: Boyd Thomas Roberts, 33, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Kevin Johnson reported.
Violation of Probation: Jacob Wade Foster, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (x2), Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Violation of Probation: Elisha Michelle Sexton, 43, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Criminal Trespassing: Donna Michelle Dean, 48, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
October 20
Violation of Probation: Tori Leandrea Fann, 26, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Domestic Assault: Jeremiah Shaquille Blevins, 23, of Whitesburg, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
Fugitive from Justice: Shawn Daniel Edwards, 38, of Kingsport, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Jamie Smith reported.
Fugitive from Justice: Martin Lee Long, 34, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.