Housework is something you do that no one notices until it’s not done. My preferred type of cleaning is sweeping the room with a glance. Some friends of mine actually like to clean, but I find it taxing and without reward. I think I’m finished and another mess is quickly made or another pile of dishes or laundry needs washing. Clean windows and floors never last more than a day with a German shepherd in the house. I do my best to have a tidy home, but I’ve never enjoyed housework. My ideal way of cleaning is to hire a maid.
And so that was my husband’s birthday gift to me — hiring a recommended group to “spring-clean” my house. The housecleaners washed my cabinets, doors, and window blinds, climbed a ladder to wipe the crown molding and ceiling fans, and then bent low to clean all the baseboards. Plus, they dusted the glass shelves inside the curio cabinet. (Why did I collect so many Precious Moment figures and will anyone buy them?)
Our houses can be dirty messes. Even unoccupied rooms need attention--dust accumulates on furniture and rings form in toilet bowls. Add dirt and grime from interaction with people, and the fixtures, walls, and floors need attending to with various cleaning products. We use all types of tools and soaps — laundry, dish, and carpet — to maintain the cleanliness of the contents in our physical houses. Unfortunately, they don’t stay sanitary and the cleaning process needs to be repeated.
Having a freshly cleaned house is uplifting — especially when someone else does the work. A clean home lifts a spirit from the drudgery of chores. Oh, to be a child again when my caretaker continually cleaned up the mess I made. And yet, that is what happens to me now, spiritually.
Humans are depraved, possessing a sinful nature from birth. Plus, we are affected daily by our broken and sinful world. Little by little, its ungodliness creeps into our hearts and takes residence. Our spiritual houses become stained with sin and filled with secular clutter. Thus, they need constant attention.
There’s a special S.O.A.P. for our spiritual maintenance: Scripture reading, Obedience to God’s commands, Asking for forgiveness with repentance, and Prayer. Regular introspection with renewed commitment to the Lord initiates purging of the harmful germs and clutter, but it’s the Lord who actually removes it. And with His assistance, our homes can be declared spotless.
The Lord cleanses us spiritually and transforms us from filthy rags to purified children of God. By redeeming us from sin’s punishment, Jesus enabled complete forgiveness of sin that taints our hearts. This forgiveness — in which our iniquities and transgressions are hurled into the depths of the sea and are removed from us as far as east is from west--releases us from the burden of sin’s stain. Through our confession and repentance, the Spirit removes our guilt and refreshes our souls (Micah 7:19; Psalm 103:12). Having a clean spiritual house provides supernatural peace and joy that no physical housecleaning can provide.
When was the last time your house had a deep cleaning? The Lord used a figurative description of forgiveness saying, “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow” (Isaiah 1:18). David wrote Psalm 51 after Nathan confronted him, and it’s a heartfelt prayer for forgiveness that can be applied to every sinner. “Wash away all my iniquity and cleanse me from my sin…Cleanse me with hyssop, and I will be clean; wash me, and I will be whiter than snow...Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.”
I had to pay someone to clean inside my physical house, but Jesus gifted me by paying the price Himself to cleanse my spiritual house. Furthermore, He made a way for me to eventually join Him in His heavenly mansion.
Will I see you there?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.